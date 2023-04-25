We have a team of champions, we don't have a champion team: Pakistan's head coach

A still image of Pakistan's head coach Grant Bradburn taken during his interview with Geo News on April 24, 2023 in Islamabad. — Photo by author

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Grant Bradburn wants Pakistan to change their brand of cricket if they want to do well in World Cup and Asia Cup this year.



In an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad, the 56-year-old New Zealander said that if Pakistan continue to play what was successful for them in the last couple of years then it will only come second, that’s why it is important to understand what brand of cricket is needed to play.

“Mickey [Arthur] and I have already addressed the team a number of times, we've inspired them and galvanised them into believing we have the group. But as I said before, we have a team of champions, we don't have a champion team as of yet. And that's what we're looking to build,” Bradburn said.

“We've allowed the realisation or the acceptance from our boys, that we're not the team where they want to be as yet, if we want to contest and win the World Cup, we want to go to number one, every format of the game, our game is going to have to lift, our players are going to have to lift [themselves].”

“As we have played over the last year, particularly in this format, it's got us to third in the world. It's got us to two finals, we are not where we want to be. And therefore, you know we are going to bring some subtle changes, some subtle demands.

"We're going to support the players with clarity, but we're also going to demand them to lift themselves and get better. If we bring the game that is been successful for us over the last two or three years, we will come second and we will go backwards we have to understand what brand of the game we need to play in Asia Cup and World Cup. And we need to adapt to that very quickly,” he said.

Replying to a question, Bradburn said that the five ODIs against New Zealand are very important for the team keeping the world cup preparation in view and the series will be an opportunity to build up the plans for ODI cricket.

“One of the things that we're wanting to bring is absolute competition, contests for two players, two or more players, for every position in all formats of the game. International cricket is a tougher environment and no player should be relaxed or comfortable. They should know that one of their teammates wants their spot and is capable of coming in and performing in their spot. And that's perhaps a difference that we're going to bring.

“Yes, we're going to give them the confidence to play. We're going to give them clarity on how will we win one day cricket, how we're going to win the World Cup, how we're going to win the Asia Cup, that's our plan. We're going to give them that confidence and clarity. But we also are going to build our competition for every spot. And it's five games, we will try and get a good look at some of our bench strength again,” the head coach added.

Commenting on Pakistan’s T20I series against New Zealand, Bradburn said that Pakistan had the opportunity to complete the series win in Lahore but the team missed that.

He also added that one can’t be complacent against any team.

“New Zealand are a very, very good team. And this is a great example and perhaps a good thing for us that we've had a very, very tough contest against a very, very good side. And, we've got a lot of work to do. That's what it's exposed to us, which is good.

“This is a good example for us that it doesn't matter who we play, whether we're playing India, or whether we're playing Hong Kong or Scotland or whoever. Anyone can take the game away from you. And we must do the basics of batting, bowling and fielding very well. I think we did okay in one of those areas, but fielding and bowling probably let us down. So, if we're going to do that, in T20. You're going to come second most of the time,” he said after Pakistan’s defeat in the fifth T20I.