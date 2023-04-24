Pak vs NZ: New Zealand win toss, put Pakistan to bat

Babar Azam (center) tosses coin ahead of the final match against New Zealand on April 24, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

In the much-awaited final of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Black Caps have won the toss and put Pakistan to bat at the Pindi Stadium today.

Today's match promises to be a thrilling showdown as Pakistan eye a series win. To add to the excitement, all tickets for the match have sold out.

So far, the Green Shirts are leading the series by 2-1, with the fourth match having been washed away by rain.

Lineups



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah



New Zealand: Tom Latham(wk/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

More to follow...