Ariana Grande friends worrying about her health: 'There's very little flesh on her figure;

Ariana Grande’s close friends are worried for her health after the singer talked about the mean comments she has been receiving about her physical appearance.

The Santa Tell Me singer’s diet is something that her friends are concerned about as she looks really thin and they believe she needs to change what she eats.

According to Radar Online, Grande "has been a vegan for years, and there's nothing wrong with that but she seems to have taken it to extremes."

"She subsists on the bare minimum — like smoothies, kale, seeds, nuts, broccoli and tofu," the insider added. "It's gotten to the point where her shoulder blades are poking out.”

“There's very little flesh on her figure,” the insider noted.

This comes after the singer released a video asking her fans to be more mindful when speaking about other people’s bodies.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said.

“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards,” Grande added. “We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer.”

Grande continued by saying that “healthy can look different” on different people and asked that fans have more grace when talking about such topics.

“You never know what someone is going through,” the Victorious star said. “So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with."

"Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”