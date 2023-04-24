Queen Elizabeth’s handwritten note for father King George VI at his coronation revealed

British royal family has unveiled a handwritten note of Queen Elizabeth II for her father King George VI at his coronation in 1937.
Queen Elizabeth’s note was shared on Instagram.
The cover of the monarch’s note, who was 11 years old at time of father’s coronation, reads: “To Mummy and Papa
“In Memory of Their Coronation
“From Lilibet
“By Herself”
She wrote, “I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did, too. The arches and beams at the top were covered with a sort of haze of wonder as Papa was crowned, at least I thought so.”
The handwritten note was shared with a family photo that also includes King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and sister, Princess Margaret in the coronation dress.
