Sarah Ferguson receives Golden Heart Award

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she has received the Golden Heart Award at Women Changing the World last week.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting mother shared a glimpse into award ceremony and wrote, “It was an honour to accept the Golden Heart Award at @thewomenchangingtheworld awards for service and humanitarian work around the globe last week.”

She further said, “It was a thrill to be surrounded by so many like-minded, extraordinary women and to be given the chance to speak at such a heartfelt evening filled with shared wisdom and passion. #WCWA2023 #thewomenchangingtheworld2023 #globalchange.”

Sarah Ferguson, 63, is an author of more than 50 books, including historical romantic fiction.

She accepted the honour days after she was snubbed from attending King Charles coronation on May 6, despite still living with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

She lives with her ex-husband, and the late Queen's corgis, in Windsor.