Prince William, Kate ‘turning their backs on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’

Royal experts believe there is ‘no way’ Prince William and Kate Middleton will offer any help to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
These admissions and claims have been issued by royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen.
The admissions in question have been shared, in a report made by GB News.
He believes, “Kate and Prince William have turned their backs on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the divide between the couples shows no signs of closing.”
Before concluding, Mr Nanan-Sen also added, “King Charles is understood to be the only senior member of the Royal Family who is speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Meghan Markle has responded to claims that she leaked a letter she wrote to King Charles after Oprah Winfrey interview
Oprah Winfrey’s latest decision in Montecito could threaten Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home
King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to Meghan Markle following her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship that was further damaged by ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle had a correspondence with King Charles about the ‘unconscious bias’ in the royal family
Kate Middleton has shared an insight to what to expect of her outfit at the historic royal event