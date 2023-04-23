Prince William, Kate ‘turning their backs on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’

Royal experts believe there is ‘no way’ Prince William and Kate Middleton will offer any help to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These admissions and claims have been issued by royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen.

The admissions in question have been shared, in a report made by GB News.



He believes, “Kate and Prince William have turned their backs on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the divide between the couples shows no signs of closing.”

Before concluding, Mr Nanan-Sen also added, “King Charles is understood to be the only senior member of the Royal Family who is speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”