Kate Middleton ‘carrying’ King Charles’ chances at a ‘monachal future’

Experts believe Kate Middleton holds up the entire Royal Family on her back.
These warnings have been issued by the late Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell.
His admissions were made during his interview with Dan Wootton from GB News.
During that chat, he claimed, “She has never put a foot wrong and in many ways, the future of the Royal Family rests on Kate’s shoulders, not William’s.”
“Kate is the one who is holding it all together. She is going to be the People’s Princess, in the footsteps of Diana.”
“I absolutely endorse that too. She is following her mother-in-law’s plan. One day, William will be King, Diana’s son will be King.”
“That will make me very happy. We’ve got to cross this bridge with Charles and Camilla because I’m a monarchist, we’ve got to.”
“It’s a short bridge, but on the other side, it’s King William and Queen Catherine.”
Meghan Markle has responded to claims that she leaked a letter she wrote to King Charles after Oprah Winfrey interview
Oprah Winfrey’s latest decision in Montecito could threaten Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home
King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to Meghan Markle following her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship that was further damaged by ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle had a correspondence with King Charles about the ‘unconscious bias’ in the royal family
Kate Middleton has shared an insight to what to expect of her outfit at the historic royal event