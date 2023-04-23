Oprah Winfrey threatening Meghan Markle, Harry with new decision

Oprah Winfrey’s latest decision in Montecito could threaten Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home

Oprah Winfrey’s latest decision on her $100million property in Montecito is reportedly threatening Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home.

According to Hello magazine, Oprah is building a controversial boulder wall, in an effort to safeguard her lavish house from potential flooding damage, with a Carpinteria-based company applying for a permit at her address.

However, concerns have been voiced that while the wall may protect Oprah’s property, it could reroute flood waters to neighbouring houses, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s property.

Many also fear that the boulder wall itself could disintegrate in the event of a flood and cause further damage.

Montecito, while an upscale residential area, is prone to rainstorms; in 2018, mudslides from the surrounding Santa Ynez mountains killed 23 people and caused more than 150 hospitalisations.