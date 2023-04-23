'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor recalls 'The Red Wedding' scene after years

Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden has recalled the popular Red Wedding nearly after 10 years when it first aired.

The sequence which was considered as one of the most devastating episodes in television history, season 3, episode 9, The Rains of Castamere, featured the brutal slaughter of Madden's character, Robb Stark, along with his mother, Catelyn Stark, his pregnant wife, Talisa Stark, and the entire Stark congregation present at the wedding.

The massacre was planed and carried out by Walder Frey as revenge for Robb violating the marriage pact between House Stark and House Frey.

In his recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight for the promotion of the actor's new Amazon Prime series Citadel with co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The topic of the infamous red wedding scene arose, as this year marks its ten-year anniversary, and Madden reflected on his time on the HBO series.

"I still have fond memories of that whole experience. I mean, not that particular scene, but the whole experience I have fond memories of. It’s nice to be back into recurring series drama where you get so much time to tell a story, and the you get these huge payoffs like [the Red Wedding.] Three seasons deep we got to have this horrible death with characters that you’re invested in."

"I think that’s our ambition [with Citadel] too, to create a huge world and get to know these people well" he added.