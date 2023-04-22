'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey talks about 'heartbreak' over losing friendship with Kate Winslet

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, who starred alongside Kate Winslet in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures bemoaned the loss of her close friendship with the Titanic star, on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had,” Lynskey said.

According the podcast cited by Entertainment Weekly, Winslet became too preoccupied with her career.

“It was so painful and it wasn’t like anything happened, it’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time.”

In an interview with Time magazine earlier Lynskey revealed: “We developed such a bond that for a long time we couldn’t let it go. We would write each other letters and talk on the phone all the time. We were in constant contact for so long.”

However, despite their intense bond during filming, the two actors drifted apart over time as Winslet's career took off.

Lynskey recalled another actor who she thought would be a lifelong friend, but who broke things off almost immediately after filming ended. Lynskey admitted to being sensitive and injured by losing these friendships, but has come to accept that friendships can be temporary and it's a natural part of life.