Shigeru Miyamoto interested in more Nintendo films after ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto says he is interested in more Nintendo movies after The Super Mario Bros Movie. The film was a roaring success, bringing in a whopping $377 million in its opening weekend.

When talking about Nintendo to Nikkei, he described Nintendo as a talent agency which has a multitude of entertainers. “There are many possible ways we could go, such as using characters that would be fit for movies or very well-known characters.”

His enthusiasm for continuing on with more adaptation is shared by Chris Meladandri from Illumination who is confident they’ll come together for future projects, saying he’s “sure we will continue working on this partnership.”

Although Shigeru has not hinted at which characters he would like to adapt next, one of the most likely options is a sequel to The Super Mario Bros Film because of its success and audience demand.