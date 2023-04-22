Jennifer Lopez wants to change how Ben Affleck speaks?

Ben Affleck shared a hunch he has on what his wife Jennifer Lopez might wants to change about the actor.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the Air actor revealed what his wife would change about him, although the singer has "never" admitted it in front of the actor.
"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak," Affleck said of Lopez, 53. "I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles."
"She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess," he added.
Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck gushed over his beautiful wife and showered her with lots of praises calling her “the most gorgeous woman in the world.”
The Gigli costars began dating in 2002 and got engaged that year. They postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially split in January 2004.
Then in 2021 the On The Floor singer confirmed her rekindled relationship with the actor in July 2021 and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022
Affleck, who considers his rambling a flaw, blew away many fans by his impeccable Spanish during a recent interview.
Earlier this month, during the promotion of his film Air, Affleck went viral for using near-perfect Spanish on a Spain-based radio show
