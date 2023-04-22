Irina Shayk opens up on criticism in early days of modeling career: 'not skinny enough'

Irina Shayk spoke about the early days of her modeling career and how she was criticism for so many things.

The now 37-year-old model has maintained to stick to the unbothered attitude, while handling the opinions of others.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she recalled early days of her career when the model was told that she didn't "look like a model."

Shayk said she often heard, " 'She's not skinny, she's too sexy, she's never going to be a model.' "

However, her response has always been the same, "I was always like, 'No, I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to lose 10 pounds.'"

"Maybe it's because I'm a Capricorn. My mom would always say, 'You're so stubborn.' It's just part of my personality."

In addition to this the model also admitted that motherhood and managing everything on her own, leaves no time to pay attention to what other people have to say about her.

"I'm so busy," she shared of life with her 6-year-old Lea de Seine, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper. "We don't have a nanny, so between trying to run my career, cook, clean, dress my daughter, bring her to school, and do all the mom stuff, I have no time for people's opinions."



The Russian model also told how in the modern age of social media, she has managed to avoid seeking validation online.

"Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments? I kind of don't rely on it. I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am."



