Meghan had 'difficult' time at Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William

Meghan Markle reportedly found it “very difficult” to walk alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William to greet well-wishers and mourners during the walkabout at Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for the walkabout ahead of the Queen’s state funeral while there were tensions between the couples.
In his new book Our King: Charles III, Robert Jobson claimed that the Suits alum found the walkabout difficult with Kate and William.
"That's the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what's being said out there - it was very difficult...” Jobson wrote.
The revelation comes after it was revealed that Kate, too, allegedly found the walkabout one of the "hardest things she had ever had to do" due to "ill feeling" between the Royal couples.
Despite the walkabout seen by the public as a symbol of unity within the Royal Family after the death of the Queen, Jobson said it was not the case.
Claiming that the togetherness was an "illusion", he penned, "Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do."
