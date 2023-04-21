King Charles should accept the ‘absolute boiled essence of hereditary privilege’

King Charles has just been called to accept his reality as the ‘absolute boiled essence of hereditary privilege’ and not the ‘woke bloke’ he wants to be known as.
These admissions and claims have been brought to light by British columnist Jan Moir.
She started the chat off by saying, “On this day of days, he simply cannot be the woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself to be, not when he is holding a sovereign’s sceptre while being anointed with holy oil and invested with temporal powers in an ancient ceremony that invokes the chivalric essence of kingship.”
“Dude, it’s not like getting a loyalty card from Starbucks. This stuff is for real.”
“But Charles seems to be doing his best to pretend that it isn’t quite real, and certainly not grand nor exclusive nor the utter, absolute boiled essence of hereditary privilege that it actually is. Dear me, no. Nothing to see here! Move along, lovely urchins. Nothing special nor elitist going on behind this velvet rope, thanks all the same.”
