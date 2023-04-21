BTS’ company responds to allegations of preferential treatment towards J-Hope

The rapper officially began his mandatory military service on April 18th in the city Wonju

K-pop group BTS’ agency HYBE has come out with a statement regarding the rumours that J-Hope is receiving preferential treatment in the military.

The rapper officially began his mandatory military service on April 18th in the city Wonju at the 36th Infantry Division recruit training centre. A report came out soon after from Newsis that revealed that the enlisting recruits would be allowed inside with only one car and could enter after showing their recruitment notice.

However, the report claimed that six vans from BTS’ agency were seen entering the centre with five of them entering at one time and the last one later on.

HYBE soon responded, writing: “We are currently in the midst of checking [the truth of the report]. We will make a statement after checking.”