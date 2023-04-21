Elizabeth Olsen shares what it’s like to film her own stunts in Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen has recently addressed filming her own stunts in Marvel movies as well as own Disney+ series, WandaVision, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Your stomach leaves you. It's like, I guess, the joy people get on roller coasters, which I don't get, but people love that feeling,” quipped Scarlet Witch actress.

Olsen continued, “The stunts no longer make me giddy.”

“Sometimes I'm just like, ‘Okay, how many more of these do you want? I can do this all day’ kind of thing. But sometimes I get a little freaked out,” explained the Godzilla star.

Olsen disclosed, “There is one in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where I had to be dropped from 30 feet up and land. They wanted to drop me pretty quickly so that it looked like it had an impact, but I kept landing like Peter Pan, kind of like fencing?”

“I was like, ‘Just use the double. This is so ridiculous — there is a double for a reason. Like, face replace…’ They do it all the time. And they used it. In the movie, I'm landing and I look like Peter Pan. I look like I'm fencing. It's ridiculous,” stated the Oldboy actress.

Olsen mentioned that she didn’t perform all of the stunts; however, “I did most of them, which is a waste of everyone's time because a stunt double does it so much better”.

Meanwhile, Olsen will next be seen in the HBO Max series Love and Death.