Royal family remembers ‘incredible’ life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth on her 97th birthday

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other senior members of the royal family remembered the ‘incredible’ life and legacy of late Queen Elizabeth on her 97th birthday.



Palace on behalf of the King, the Queen Consort and others shared a throwback photo of the Queen saying, “Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday.

“When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne.

“When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also liked the post by pressing the heart button.

