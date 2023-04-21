Prince Harry admits Prince William cares about 'Heir-Spare nonsense'

Prince Harry is talking about Prince William's reaction to his outcry of quitting the army.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he spoke his heart out with Prince William after being stopped from going to Iraq war.

Harry pens: I talked it over with Willy. He had complicated feelings as well. He sympathized, as a soldier. But as a sibling? A highly competitive older brother? He couldn’t bring himself to totally regret this turn of events. “

Harry continues: “Most of the time Willy and I didn’t have any truck with all that Heir-Spare nonsense. But now and then I’d be brought up short and realize that on some level it really did matter to him. Professionally, personally, he cared where I stood, what I was doing.”