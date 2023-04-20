Meghan Markle’s decision to snub Charles’ Coronation is ‘brilliant’

Meghan Markle has decided to stay home in the US while husband Prince Harry flies to the UK for his father King Charles’ coronation, and an expert believes it’s a ‘brilliant decision’.
Buckingham Palace last week confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend Charles’ historic crowning ceremony, but that his wife Meghan and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will skip the event.
Talking about this to Insider, royal commentator Kristen Meinzer said: “I think the decision for Harry to go, and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference.”
“As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end — even if the Royal Family isn't always doing their best on their end,” she explained.
Meinzer then added: “But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing.”
