K-pop band TXT remain in Top 100 of Billboard 200 for 11th week

K-pop group TXT has now spent eleven consecutive weeks in the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart. This makes them the second K-pop artists in chart history to remain in the Top 100 for so long.
Their latest comeback The Name Chapter: Temptation initially debuted at No. 1 on the chart back in February and since then it has held the title of the best-selling album in the United States across every genre.
Since they are steadily ranking at No. 98 for the week ending on April 22nd, this makes them the only K-pop artists after BTS to spend 11 weeks in the top 100. Additionally, they are the only K-pop artist to spend eleven weeks in the Top 100 with three different albums.
Their albums The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE as well as Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child both charted for over eleven weeks after being released.
For the week that’s ending on April 22nd, the album ranks at No. 72
