Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler disses Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler took a jibe at Kourtney Kardashian for being more concerned with her kids.

The diss came after the Blink 182 drummer and the reality TV star’s Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part was released in which Barker said “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

A fan of the former Miss USA contestant commented on her recent snap on Instagram, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness."

Moakler hit the “like” button on the comment before replying, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol, " after another follower pointed out that Kardashian considers herself a "mom-of-six."

Post her marriage to Barker, Kardashian became stepmom to his and Moakler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick.

Previously, Moakler said that she would not have any issues if her kids would want to be a part of The Kardashians reality show until the famous family is “good” with them.

“I won’t be tuning in," Moakler said of watching the show while talking to Entertainment Tonight back in February 2022. "But I think it’s fine if this is an opportunity that [her children] want to be a part of."

"My children are my first priority and, that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first and their happiness," she added.

"As long as the Kardashians are good to my kids, that’s all that matters to me as a mom. As long as they’re happy, and that’s the key."