Prince Harry's charity gets donation from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry to help young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, has released it annual report.

The Sussex Squad and William and Kate's charity, The Royal Foundation, are listed among the donors in the report.

Nacho Figuieras, the Ganzi family, Aspen Polo Club & the US Polo Association were prominent contributors to the charity.

Critics took aim at Harry and Meghan Markle after they couldn't find name of Archewell among the donors.





The report also did not mention Harry's book proceeds. The Duke of Sussex reportedly made millions of dollars from his explosive book titled 'Spare'.

Released in January, the book contained some damaging accusations against the royal family.