Prince Harry was planned to be 'tortured' and 'kidnapped' during first war

Prince Harry talks about being under the radar during his time in the army.

Writing in his book, the Duke of Sussex confesses Iraqi insurgents wanted to chop off his ears in order to hurt the Queen during war.

Recalling one of the threatening messages from the group, Harry pens: “One of the insurgent leaders extended a formal invitation worthy of high tea. ‘We are awaiting the arrival of the young handsome spoiled prince with bated breath…’ There was a plan for me, the insurgent leader said. They were going to kidnap me, then decide what to do with me—torture, ransom, kill.”

Harry continues: “In seeming direct contradiction of this plan, he concluded by promising that the handsome prince would return to his grandmother “without ears.” I remember hearing that and feeling the tips of my ears grow warm. I flashed back to childhood, when a friend suggested my ears be surgically pinned back, to prevent or correct the family curse. I said, flatly, no."