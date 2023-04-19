Prince Harry, Andrew ‘routinely erupt like self-pitying ducal Kratos’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have just been called out for leaving the Palace to deal with their “PR fires”.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to a report by News.au, she believes Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are the Firm’s biggest burdens.
Mainly because of how “Both men routinely erupt like self-pitying ducal Kratos only for the palace to have to deal with latest PR fires. They then temporarily take a few steps out of public view only for the whole process to begin again.”
“This is an issue that has been accidentally brought to the fore by another Prince – Hey there, Edward! – a man who has not done a single thing to earn a headline in his own right in a couple of decades.”
