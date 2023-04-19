Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' to get its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival

'Adipurush' is slated to release all across India on June 16

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is all set to get its world premiere at New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

Director om Raut shared the exciting news through his Twitter handle. He wrote: "Beyond Excited and Honored! Adipurush, the epic saga of courage and devotion, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on the 13th of June in New York."

The news have made the makers, cast and crew excited for the international premiere. Expressing the feelings over this achievement, producer Bhushan Kumar said: "It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us to take Indian cinema global! The Tribeca Festival is one of the world's most acclaimed platforms and for our movie, which is not only a labour of love but a depiction of Indian History - to be showcased here is humbling, exciting, and overwhelming. Adipurush is going to be a visual treat for all, and I am sure it will have a mesmerising effect on the global audience."

Meanwhile, Prabhas also express his feeling over the same. He added: "I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca."

Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh also have a pivtol roles. Backed by T-series, the film is set to release in India on June 16, 2023, reports Indiatoday.