King Charles ‘shocked’ over ‘belligerence’ between Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William reportedly is difficult to work with due to his “short-temper.”

In his new biography, Our King: Charles III: The Man And The Monarch Revealed, journalist and author Robert Jobson spoke to a senior royal household figure about what the Prince of Wales is like behind the scenes, per News AU.

The Palace insider revealed that Prince William “can be difficult.”

“He is a driven person and that can make him impatient,” the source continued about the 40-year-old royal. “That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles.”

The insider then went on to compare William to his father, King Charles, who they claimed has more patience.

“The Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

According to Jobson, the monarch was even left “shocked” at times by both William and Prince Harry’s tempers.

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself,” he wrote. “Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles.”

Prince Harry detailed a shocking encounter with his brother in his explosive memoir, Spare. He alleged that William had physically attacked him in a moment of rage, leaving him with an injury.

He claimed a “piping hot” William turned up at his home to discuss the struggles he and Meghan were having with the British press. But the argument seemingly escalated William knocked him to the ground.