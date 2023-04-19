How Camilla’s coronation tiara will be a tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla Parker-Bowles will be crowned Queen alongside her husband King Charles during their upcoming coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey next month.

For the historic event, the 75-year-old royal, formerly known as Camilla Shand, is honouring her predecessor, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement earlier this year that Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary’s Crown after some modifications.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency.”

After some alterations, the headpiece will include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The stones were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection.

The Cullinan III and IV were set in a brooch for Queen Mary, later worn by Queen Elizabeth. She memorably wore the luxurious brooch while celebrating her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Per Us Weekly, the Queen Mary crown was created by Garrard & Co. for the June 1911 coronation of her husband, King George V. She later wore it without the arches as a circlet tiara for the 1937 coronation of her son, King George VI.

The crown has been a subject of controversy as its centrepiece held the infamous Koh-i-Nûr diamond, which many activists have called to be returned to India. It was obtained as part of a peace treaty and presented to Queen Victoria in 1850 after the Anglo-Sikh wars.

It is considered a reminder of Britain’s colonisation of India (which left the Commonwealth in 1947).

Camilla’s changes will restore the gems to where they used to be and add the Cullinan V in the Koh-i-Nûr’s place.