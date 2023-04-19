Prince Harry went 'paranoid' after papers leaked 'deeply private chat' with William

Prince Harry was worried about his private conversation with Prince William being leaked to the media.
The Duke of Sussex reveals grew suspicious of his inner circle when news about Wills pretending to be his girlfriend Chelsy Davy printed in the papers.
He pens in ‘Spare’: “ The papers had run a story about Willy leaving a voicemail for me, pretending to be Chels. They’d also run a story about me asking JLP for help on a Sandhurst research project. Both stories, for once, were true.”
Harry asked himself: “The question was—how could the papers have known such deeply private things? It made me paranoid. Willy too. It made us reconsider Mummy’s so-called paranoia, view it through a very different lens”
Prince Harry did not trust Queen Elizabeth II aides due to media intrusion
Prince Harry talks about using phone during his army training
Prince Harry talks about military tasks he had to take up during training
