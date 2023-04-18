 
close
Tuesday April 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

K-pop band G-Idle reveals comeback date for new album

Their agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news of their comeback on April 13th

By Web Desk
April 18, 2023
Their agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news of their comeback on April 13th
Their agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news of their comeback on April 13th

K-pop group G-Idle has revealed the release date for their new comeback. They also unveiled the first-ever teasers for their sixth mini album, which is named I Feel.

The teaser is in a unique format, structured as a Netflix original series with a new episode of the show I Feel set to drop on May 15th. This will be their first album since the release of I Love and its hit title track Nxde last October.

Their agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news of their comeback on April 13th, stating: “(G)I-DLE is currently preparing for a comeback, with the goal of a release in May. We will reveal the format of the album at a later date. We ask that you give it lots of interest.”

The group recently saw a big achievement with Nxde becoming their fastest-ever music video to hit 200 million views. 