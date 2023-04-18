K-pop band G-Idle reveals comeback date for new album

K-pop group G-Idle has revealed the release date for their new comeback. They also unveiled the first-ever teasers for their sixth mini album, which is named I Feel.
The teaser is in a unique format, structured as a Netflix original series with a new episode of the show I Feel set to drop on May 15th. This will be their first album since the release of I Love and its hit title track Nxde last October.
Their agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed the news of their comeback on April 13th, stating: “(G)I-DLE is currently preparing for a comeback, with the goal of a release in May. We will reveal the format of the album at a later date. We ask that you give it lots of interest.”
The group recently saw a big achievement with Nxde becoming their fastest-ever music video to hit 200 million views.
