Royal family puts final touches on ‘very special’ invitations for King Charles coronation

British royals are putting the final touches on some ‘very special’ invitations for King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort coronation, which is just weeks away.



According to the palace, the 2,000 invited guests to the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey will each receive a personalised invitation that has been beautifully hand-finished by a small team of calligraphers.

Among the guests at the Coronation will be over 450 British Empire Medal recipients, who have been invited in recognition of the contributions made by remarkable volunteers, charity representatives and community champions.

Buckingham Palace shared the very special invitations on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the royal family revealed the official invitation for the Coronation of the King and the Queen Consort.

Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.