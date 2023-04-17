Prince Harry only keeps ‘handful’ of British friends to avoid criticism?

Prince Harry reportedly has just a ‘handful’ of British friends left in his corner, and even those are afraid to confront him

Prince Harry has just a ‘handful’ of British friends left in his corner, and even those are afraid to confront him, a royal expert has claimed.



Writing for News AU, royal commentator Daniela Elser claimed that the Duke of Sussex, who famously stepped down from his role in the royal family in 2020 and has since attacked them multiple times in the media, doesn’t seem to have many friends left back home in the UK.

As per Elser: “Harry has spent the past few years largely cut off from his family, homeland and good sense.”

The expert then commented on Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths’ claim that Prince Harry only has ‘six friends’ in the UK, writing: “The tragedy here is that all of this is happening at a point in the Duke’s life when he needs as many old mates around him as possible.”

“The power of friendships that date back decades is that they are some of the only people who can and will tell you when you are being a bit of a knob or making bad decisions or will tell it like it is,” Elser also stated.

She added: “You know, the exact opposite of Hollywood where numerous sets of lips are permanently attached to more famous derrières.”

Elser’s comments come days after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in May to attend King Charles’ coronation, despite his most-recent incendiary attacks on the royals in his memoir Spare.