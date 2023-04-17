Victoria Beckham celebrates 49th birthday with family, Nicola Peltz missing in snaps

Victoria Beckham turned 49 on April 17th and she dropped gorgeous glimpses from her birthday celebrations with her family on the internet.
The posh designer, who is married to football legend David Beckham for 23 years, turned to her Instagram and shared celebration pictures.
Victoria was joined by David as well as their children Brooklyn, Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Seven.
The former Spice Girls star shared the snaps with caption, “Celebrating meeeeeee!! last night. I love u all so much!!”
Victoria tagged her son Romeo Beckham, who was not present at the occasion. “We miss u @romeobeckham!” and added, “Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”
Fans and celebrities flooded Victoria’s post with love and birthday wishes. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge and Chris Colls shared their wishes among others.
Victoria’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was seemingly missing from celebration snaps and also from the love-filled caption.
Earlier in the day, David penned a heartwarming tribute to his ‘amazing wife’ Victoria. “who inspires us every single day we love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day happy Birthday,” he wrote.
Priscilla and her daughter Lisa Marie remained at odds until the death of latter on January 12, 2023
Taylor Swift work was compared to William Shakespeare
Lewis Capaldi also defended Ed Sheeran from unjust criticism
Beyoncé record label, Parkwood Entertainment, signed Chloe Bailey in 2015
The release of the album on April 21st will be accompanied by his first-ever solo documentary
They previously teamed up with their label mates Red Velvet for the festive song 'Beautiful Christmas'