Prince Harry, Meghan Markle uses King Charles as a ‘giant ATM’

Experts are reportedly of the belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not view King Charles as a father, but as a personal ATM machine.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.
Ms Roberts started the chat off by saying, “They’ve [the Sussexes] done Netflix, they’ve done Spare, they’ve done Oprah – and really they do see the Royal Family as some kind of giant ATM.”
“So, in order to maintain their currency and maintain their lifestyle, Harry, of course, has to go to the coronation – of course you’d think he’d want to be there for his father, it’s the biggest day of his father’s life.”
“But really what it does also provide is the next chapter for the Sussex narrative.”
