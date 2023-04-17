King Charles was impressed by Meghan Markle's intelligence before bitter feud

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle was warmly welcomed by King Charles when she first joined the royal family, with the monarch reportedly being impressed by her intelligence.



The Duchess of Sussex is said to have impressed her now father-in-law Charles with how intelligent she was when she first met him.

Meghan "captivated" the King with her "intelligence" before the bitter feud that has seen the Sussexes move stateside and give up their royal duties, according to royal author Robert Jobson.

Charles warmly welcomed the former Hollywood star to the family and saw her as being a "breath of fresh air" as he was impressed by her "work ethic" and charitable acts, added Robert.

He claimed the King's "warmth" towards the Duchess also was seen to be helping to "soften" the relationship he had with his youngest son.

In his new book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Robert said: "Charles was captivated by Meghan's intelligence and vivacious personality."



The author added: "He remarked, 'She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.'"

"It helped that Meghan was fascinated by British history and royal history. More so than her husband, who is admittedly not a star pupil when it comes to such matters, and sources said she had been poring over notes as she studied the Commonwealth. Charles saw his work ethic and his passion for philanthropy reflected in his new daughter-in-law, who had campaigned to raise awareness of women's issues," Robert continued.

In Meghan and Harry's hit Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, the former Suits star had opened up about the importance of having a keen relationship with King Charles after she had struggled to keep a bond with her own dad, admitting: "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him 'I've lost my dad in this'. So him as my father-in-law is very important to me."

Now, Meghan has seemingly changed her narrative about her father-in-law and she decided to stay away from the monarch's big day. Harry will attend the coronation of his father and stepmother alone as the Duchess will stay at home with the children and celebrated her son Prince Archie's fourth birthday in California.