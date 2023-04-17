King Charles ‘asked Katy Perry for selfie’: Here's why

King Charles III, who is set to be officially crowned on May 6, "asked" British singer Katy Perry to take a selfie with a member of his staff when they first met.

The King’s former deputy private secretary, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, admitted to the monarch that his children "love" the singer. The 74-year-old decided to ask the “I Kissed a Girl” singer on Furssedonn-Wood’s behalf for a selfie.

The ex-royal household employee, in a new Twitter post, recalled the meeting, which happened in 2019 and was the first time the monarch met the “California Gurls” singer.

Sharing a selfie with Perry, as well as a picture of the American musician smiling next to the King, Furssedonn-Wood wrote: “I was with The King in Mumbai in 2019 when he first met her. I had told him how much my kids loved her.”

Katy Perry will be joined by Take That and Lionel Ritchie, who were all announced as headliners for the coronation concert on Friday (14 April). Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

Some 20,000 members of the public will attend the Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7, which will be aired on BBC1 and Radio 2 along with catch-up services. The concert will 'celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history' and will have 'themes of love, respect and optimism' while celebrating the 'four nations' and the Commonwealth. It comes less than a year after the concert to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, which included music by Queen, Duran Duran and Diana Ross.