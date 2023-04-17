Selena Gomez fans attacks Hailey Bieber after she launched her cooking show

Hailey Bieber was targeted once again by Selena Gomez fans after she launched her new cooking show on her YouTube channel.

The model released her new show What's in My Kitchen?, which she said is a “natural spinoff” to her YouTube interview series, Who’s in My Bathroom? last week on her channel.

However, the fans of the Disney alum were quick to slam Hailey pointing out that it is similar to Selena’s HBO Max series Selena + Chef.

"Hailey really needs to stop copying Selena and she should focus on herself," a user wrote on Twitter. "Every individual has a different personality and we cannot be that person even if we do the same things as the other person."

Another quipped, “Next, she’ll announce a murder mystery comedy show co-starring Tim Allen and Jerry Seinfeld,” referring to on Selena’s show Only Murders in the Building.

Once penned that Hailey should have named the show “What's in my kitchen that I copied from Selena to be relevant.”

However, some social media users defended Hailey as one noted that “cooking segments have been a STAPLE on social media for over a decade” and Selena’s fans’ criticism is “truly unhinged.”

"Not to mention 'Cooking With The Biebers' aired well before 'Selena + Chef',” one mentioned while another said, "And the concept behind 'Selena + Chef' is very different than what Hailey's doing."

Talking about her new show to The Hollywood Reporter, Hailey said, "I've loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can't wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network with OBB and HexClad.

"Creating new formats and IP for my channel has been really empowering, as my team and I get to truly create everything from concept to screen, and I can't wait for everybody to see what's next."