Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan's inclusion in squad for third T20I doubtful

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan (R) takes a run during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The inclusion of Pakistan's key player Mohammad Rizwan in the squad for the third T20I against New Zealand in the ongoing home series in Lahore is uncertain, sources said, as the wicketkeeper-batter couldn't recover from a back injury he sustained in the last match.

Rizwan had felt a stretch in his back muscle while batting during the second T20I on Saturday, which sent him off the field in the seventh over of New Zealand’s run chase.

Sources said that the cricketer's condition will be examined today again, after which the decision regarding his inclusion in the playing XI for today's match will be made. Though Rizwan's injury is not serious, there is a greater possibility that the right-handed batter is rested as a precautionary measure, while substitute Mohammad Haris will replace him to take over the glovework duties, they added.

Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand, seeking the third consecutive win to seal the five-match T20I series. The hosts lead the series by 2-0.

Eight Kiwis are missing because of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper Kane Williamson has a bad knee injury, leaving the captaincy to batter Tom Latham — and providing plenty of opportunity for newcomers to shine.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also meet in five one-day internationals after the T20 series, honing preparations for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.