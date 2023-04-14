Pak vs NZ: Mixed reactions as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan sent packing

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Pak vs NZ match in Lahore on April 14, 2023. — Twiter/AahilShaikh56

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals Friday have not sat well with cricket fans as Pakistan are going up against New Zealand in the first T20I fixture of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The opening pair was rested for last month's Afghanistan series and the fans were excited to see their favourite batters in action, but they could not live up to the expectations in the first match.

This was also Babar's 100th T20I appearance — a record which was only held by former skipper Mohammad Hafeez and all-rounder Shoaib Malik earlier.

Some believe that Babar and Rizwan's pair should not open, while others stressed that this was just one bad match.

Rizwan was able to score four runs in 10 balls before he was sent packing, while the skipper managed to get nine runs on the board. Adam Milne was the bowler who got both their wickets.

Let's take a look at how people reacted



