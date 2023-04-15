 
Saturday April 15, 2023
Pakistan put New Zealand to bowl in second T20I

Pakistan lead series 1-0 after winning first T20I by 88 runs at same venue

By Web Desk
April 15, 2023
Babar Azam (centre) stands with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (left) during the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Babar Azam (centre) stands with New Zealand skipper Tom Latham (left) during the toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Green Shirts lead the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue. 

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

