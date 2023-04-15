Pakistan put New Zealand to bowl in second T20I

Pakistan Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The Green Shirts lead the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I on Friday by 88 runs at the same venue.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Ben Lister
More to follow...
