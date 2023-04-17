Amber Heard getting 'more privacy' with daughter in THIS European country

Amber Heard is taking time off from social media a year after her trial with Johnny Depp.
The actress is reportedly laying low in Europe with her toddler, daughter Oonagh Paige, in a bid to stay away from the media.
The Aquaman star’s whereabouts have been confirmed by People, reporting: “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy,” a source told the outlet in April 2023. “The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country.”
Meanwhile, Amber is waiting to get her feet back up on the movies business. It was reported in April that the mother-of-one “is excited about working and filming again” after feeling “disappointed about the trial”
Jennifer Aniston and WWE Rey Mysterio allegedly had a relationship in the late 1990s
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating...
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Prince Harry is being called out for attempting to strong-arm Prince William out into something that’s a ‘failure’
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Previously, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'annoyed' with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude