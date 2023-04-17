King Charles knew Prince Harry 'youth' was to blame for Nazi outfit

Prince Harry admits King Charles calmed Prince Harry's nerves after the media turned against the latter for donning a Nazi uniform.
The Duke of Sussex reveals he rang his father days after the media attacked him for wearing an anti-ally outfit for a party.
Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “I phoned Pa. To my surprise he was serene. At first I was suspicious. I thought maybe he was seeing my crisis as another opportunity to bolster his PR. But he spoke to me with such tenderness, such genuine compassion, that I was disarmed. And grateful.”
Harry adds of the King: “He didn’t gloss over the facts. Darling boy, how could you be so foolish? My cheeks burned. I know, I know. But he quickly went on to say that it was the foolishness of youth, that he remembered being publicly vilified for youthful sins.”
Jennifer Aniston and WWE Rey Mysterio allegedly had a relationship in the late 1990s
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating...
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Prince Harry is being called out for attempting to strong-arm Prince William out into something that’s a ‘failure’
King Charles Recalls 'Pride' as a Father in Prince William and Prince Harry During Sandhurst Speech
Previously, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'annoyed' with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude