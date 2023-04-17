King Charles knew Prince Harry 'youth' was to blame for Nazi outfit

Prince Harry admits King Charles calmed Prince Harry's nerves after the media turned against the latter for donning a Nazi uniform.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he rang his father days after the media attacked him for wearing an anti-ally outfit for a party.

Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “I phoned Pa. To my surprise he was serene. At first I was suspicious. I thought maybe he was seeing my crisis as another opportunity to bolster his PR. But he spoke to me with such tenderness, such genuine compassion, that I was disarmed. And grateful.”

Harry adds of the King: “He didn’t gloss over the facts. Darling boy, how could you be so foolish? My cheeks burned. I know, I know. But he quickly went on to say that it was the foolishness of youth, that he remembered being publicly vilified for youthful sins.”