 
close
Sunday April 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles knew Prince Harry 'youth' was to blame for Nazi outfit

Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about the Nazi uniform mistake

By Web Desk
April 17, 2023
King Charles knew Prince Harry youth was to blame for Nazi outfit

Prince Harry admits King Charles calmed Prince Harry's nerves after the media turned against the latter for donning a Nazi uniform.  

The Duke of Sussex reveals he rang his father days after the media attacked him for wearing an anti-ally outfit for a party.

Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “I phoned Pa. To my surprise he was serene. At first I was suspicious. I thought maybe he was seeing my crisis as another opportunity to bolster his PR. But he spoke to me with such tenderness, such genuine compassion, that I was disarmed. And grateful.”

Harry adds of the King: “He didn’t gloss over the facts. Darling boy, how could you be so foolish? My cheeks burned. I know, I know. But he quickly went on to say that it was the foolishness of youth, that he remembered being publicly vilified for youthful sins.”