George R.R. Martin explains 'GoT' prequel title

George R.R. Martin revealed Dunk & Egg title for the newly announced prequel sounds sitcom to scores of people unfamiliar with the story.

"The working title will be 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.' Whether that will be the final title, I can't say for sure… beyond saying that no, it won't be called 'Tales of Dunk & Egg' or 'The Adventures of Dunk & Egg' or 'Dunk & Egg' or anything along those lines," Martin wrote on his blog.

"I love Dunk and I love Egg, and I know that fans refer to my novellas as "the Dunk & Egg stories," sure, but there are millions of people out there who do not know the stories and the title needs to intrigue them too. If you don't know the characters, 'Dunk & Egg' sounds like a sitcom. 'Laverne & Shirley.' 'Abbott & Costello.' 'Beavis & Butthead.' So, no. We want 'knight' in the title. Knighthood and chivalry are central to the themes of these stories," he added.