Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Romantic Rainy Photoshoot in Berlin Takes the Internet by Storm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Rainy Vacation in Berlin Goes Viral

Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora are currently in Berlin, Germany, and the couple has been making headlines with their adorable vacation pictures. Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of her beau posing in the rain, and they have taken the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Arjun can be seen standing in the rain, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, with his arms outstretched and a big smile on his face. Malaika can be heard cheering him on in the background, and it's clear from the photos that the couple is having a blast on their vacation.

Malaika captioned the post, "When you love the rain, you gotta dance in it... we took to the streets of Berlin to enjoy the rainy weather and a quick photoshoot with my favorite model."

The pictures have since gone viral on social media, with fans and followers showering the couple with love and compliments. Many praised Arjun's good looks and sense of humor, while others commented on how cute the couple looked together.



As the couple continues to enjoy their vacation in Berlin, it's clear that they are living their best lives, and their fans couldn't be happier for them.

