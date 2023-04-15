Jane Seymour dishes on dealing with infidelity in marriages

Jane Seymour has recently elaborated on dealing with infidelities in her four marriages.



In a new interview with The Times, the Golden Globe-winning actress has reportedly been married and divorced four times, which included theatre director Michael Attenborough, her friend Geoffrey Planer, manager David Flynn, and actor and director James Keach.

Talking about relationships and infidelity, the Bond girl Solitaire 007 star said, “If I have been replaced, I am very happy to move along.”

The actress continued, “I’m not very good at betrayal. I don’t do well with it.”

When asked by a journalist, “Why would anyone want to leave Jane Seymour?

To this, the actress responded, “I think I was just too busy working and, because they weren’t with me, they probably felt somebody else might be more interesting. I imagine.”

Interestingly, Jane revealed that she’s still on good terms with fourth ex-husband Keach.

The actress is currently in a relationship with producer David Green for the past nine years.

Jane also disclosed that David did propose to her; she had no intention of marrying again.

“I just said I would never put a number on his name. It would be the most horrible thing in the world,” she added.