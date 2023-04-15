Prince Harry ‘facing death’ in the US: ‘Brand’s on life support’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s only motivation for the Coronation Day appearance is to get his brand off of life support machines.
These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.
Her revelations were shared during an episode for the To Di For Daily podcast.
According to a report by the Daily Star, Prince Harry and the Firm already know his true motives for deciding to show up.
In the eyes of Ms Schofield, While “The Royal Family and their staff are likely relieved to know that Meghan will not be in tow.”
They know intentions and thus “I do not think that the Royal Family will consider this a reconciliation or move in that direction.”
At the same time however, “I believe that the Royal Family recognises that Harry needs them more than they need him at this point. His brand is on life support in the states.”
