K-pop band Fifty Fifty debuts in Top 40 of UK Charts with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty has made their way into the Top 40 of the UK Charts with their song Cupid. They also became the second K-pop girl group to have charted for three weeks.

Only last week, they became the third K-pop girl group to chart for two weeks on the UK Official Charts with Cupid jumping from its place at No. 96 to No. 61. The song then climbed upwards in its fourth week on the chart, ranking at No. 34 and making its way to the Top 40 for the first time.

The first girl group to have achieved the feat is Blackpink, who also made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim the first spot on the UK Official Albums Chart.