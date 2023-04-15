K-pop band Fifty Fifty debuts in Top 40 of UK Charts with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty has made their way into the Top 40 of the UK Charts with their song Cupid. They also became the second K-pop girl group to have charted for three weeks.
Only last week, they became the third K-pop girl group to chart for two weeks on the UK Official Charts with Cupid jumping from its place at No. 96 to No. 61. The song then climbed upwards in its fourth week on the chart, ranking at No. 34 and making its way to the Top 40 for the first time.
The first girl group to have achieved the feat is Blackpink, who also made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim the first spot on the UK Official Albums Chart.
Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her,’ expert
Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes
'Beau Is Afraid' will hit theatres on April 21
Simon Cowell reveals he has quit smoking after having puffed up to 40 cigarettes a day for decades
Kate Middleton allegedly warned Meghan Markle, “If she did come, she’d have to sit at the back”
'Barry' star shares amusing story from set while shooting critical prank scene