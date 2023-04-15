Ben Affleck recalls how terrible it was living with his childhood pal Matt Damon

File Footage

Ben Affleck revealed that even though Matt Damon is his “best friend” and a “brilliant guy,” he would never suggest anybody to live with him.



During his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, the Gone Girl star recalled the disgusting days he used to live with the Jason Bourne actor.

"Matt's never paid a bill to this day, that I know of. We're like, 'Why are the lights not working?', and that's because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity," Affleck joked about Damon.

Affleck was asked if he would consider Damon a "bad roommate or a good roommate,” to which he replied, "Matt's a beautiful guy. I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him.”

“God bless his wife, Lucy [Barroso]. There is a place for you in heaven,” he jokingly added.

The father-of-three and stepdad-to-two continued: "Because he has an ability ... you know people who block things out? I think that's why he's such a great actor: because he can just focus, you know what I mean?"

He said that Damon, who he's known since childhood, does not understand that "when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away."

Affleck went on to recount the time he and his brother Casey Affleck, who used to clean up after Damon "for years," decided to teach him a lesson and see how long he will be able to live without cleaning their home.

"We're just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, 'God, I'm covered in garbage,'" Jennifer Lopez’s husband recalled, adding that they didn't touch the apartment for two weeks.

However, things did not go as planned. "Came home one day, me and [Casey], [and] Matt's there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the '92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage," Affleck quipped.

"Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there's maggots,” he added. "And we were like, 'We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you.' He just was like, 'Hey what's going on fellas?' [We said,] 'That's a rat on you!'"