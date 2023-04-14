Gisele Bündchen addresses ‘regrowth’ months after divorce with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has recently discussed about “regrowth” months after her divorce from Tom Brady.



On Thursday, Gisele took to Instagram and shared a photo of her outside smelling pink tropical flowers.

“The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout,” wrote the 42-year-old.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for its April cover issue, the supermodel shared her views about the end of her 13-year-old marriage.

“It’s like a death and a rebirth,” said Gisele.

The model further stated, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”



“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did,” she explained.

Gisele denied the speculation that she forced Tom to retire from the NFL, describing it as “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard”.

I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen said at the time. "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gisele talked about moving forward, adding, “I have dreams. I have my own dreams…”

“You want to show [your children] that, in life, you have to find real fulfillment, not living something that you’re not,” she concluded.