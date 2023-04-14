Sarah Ferguson reveals coronation day plans as King Charles snubs her

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has revealed her coronation day plans as King Charles snubbed her by not inviting to coronation in May.



While promoting her new novel, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.”

The Hello magazine quoted Sarah further saying “I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly.

"The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from him [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."

Sarah went on to say: "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."

Earlier, a source told Us Weekly, King Charles “did not invite Fergie to the coronation.”